HUAWEI P40 series phones went official earlier today, but the ongoing lockdowns and production issues due to the coronavirus situation have raised questions regarding its availability. However, HUAWEI CEO Richard Yu says the company can meet market needs with demand for the P40 series

“We already started manufacturing the P40 in Q4 2019. So despite China having COVID, we see it as under control now, and the manufacturing and supply chains have recovered. Our supply for the P40 has been eased, so it is ready now, because we started last year, and have been manufacturing for four months,” Yu said.

The HUAWEI chief added that China has recovered from the coronavirus outbreak’s effect. As for the European market, the company is ready to ship the HUAWEI P40 series phones when the lockdowns are lifted and the situation normalises. Yu even mentioned that production is still underway and that HUAWEI can guarantee the supply of P40 series phones.

Source: AnandTech