Author
Tags

HUAWEI P40 series phones went official earlier today, but the ongoing lockdowns and production issues due to the coronavirus situation have raised questions regarding its availability. However, HUAWEI CEO Richard Yu says the company can meet market needs with demand for the P40 series

“We already started manufacturing the P40 in Q4 2019. So despite China having COVID, we see it as under control now, and the manufacturing and supply chains have recovered. Our supply for the P40 has been eased, so it is ready now, because we started last year, and have been manufacturing for four months,” Yu said.

The HUAWEI chief added that China has recovered from the coronavirus outbreak’s effect. As for the European market, the company is ready to ship the HUAWEI P40 series phones when the lockdowns are lifted and the situation normalises. Yu even mentioned that production is still underway and that HUAWEI can guarantee the supply of P40 series phones.

Source: AnandTech

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications and official renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy M21 borrows its design and a few of its features such as the huge 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M31, but will have a lower price tag.

OnePlus Pay digital wallet service goes live for some users ahead of launch: Report

Samsung did it with Samsung Pay, while Apple has its own Apple Pay service. So, OnePlus is here with the OnePlus Pay digital payment service.

Samsung’s Galaxy Sanitizing Service will disinfect your phone for free

As the coronavirus continues to haunt the smartphone industry at large, Samsung’s latest initiative is a step in the right direction.