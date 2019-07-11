Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told French news site Le Point, cited by ZDNet, reiterated that its own operating system, to replace Android if needed, dubbed Hongmeng OS or Ark OS, is likely going to be 60 percent faster than Google’s Android. This reiterates the reports we’ve heard last month, when allegedly other Chinese companies, namely OPPO and vivo, have tested the Android alternative.

One of the issues that the company is facing at this particular time is a replacement for the Google Play Store and the Google Services.

Yesterday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that while Huawei will still be treated as a banned entry on the Entity List, licenses will be granted to those products and services which do not pose a threat to national security. Whether Google’s Android is among those is yet unknown, but Huawei is moving forward with its Plan B. The company is set to unveil its fall flagship, the Mate 30-series smartphones, in late September-early October. What kind of operating system these devices will run is a mystery for the time being.