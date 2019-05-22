Huawei calls U.S. ‘bullying’, works with Google to respond to ban

In the light of all the recent developments, Huawei has called itself a victim of U.S. bullying on Tuesday. The Chinese tech giant also said it was working closely with Google in order to respond to the trade restrictions the U.S. has imposed. While Google did not comment, Washington said it imposed restrictions because Huawei was conducting activities that were against national security or foreign policy interests, Reuters reports.

They (Google) have zero motivation to block us. We are working closely with Google to find out how Huawei can handle the situation and the impact from the U.S. Department of Commerce decision — Abraham Liu, Huawei representative to the EU

Liu also added that Huawei is not blaming Google for taking action and complying with the order, and that it was too early at this stage to predict what the consequences will be. “Huawei is becoming the victim of the bullying by the U.S. administration. This is not just an attack against Huawei. It is an attack on the liberal, rules-based order”, he added.