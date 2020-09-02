Earlier this year in January, HUAWEI announced that it is partnering with Amsterdam-based TomTom to use its eponymous service on its smartphones after losing access to Google Maps. Today, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed that the TomTom GO Navigation app is now a part of AppGallery, HUAWEI’s own app repository built upon the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) core.

The TomTom GO Navigation app comes with features such as lane guidance, route searching, traffic monitoring, locally downloadable 3D maps and speed camera warnings among others. The company claims its navigation app offers an ad-free experience and doesn’t monetize users’ personal data. The other well-known navigation app that is currently available in the AppGallery is HERE Maps.

Users who download TomTom’s app get a 30-day free trial, after which they can buy the subscription. The basic plan is priced at €1.99 per month, while the 6-month and 1-year plans will set buyers back by €8.99 and €12.99 respectively. The app also comes integrated with HUAWEI’s own In-App Purchases (IAP) Kit from the HMS Core to offer a secure and convenient payment experience.