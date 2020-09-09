HUAWEI has launched its budget MatePad T8 tablet in India, four months after unveiling it for the European market. The new HUAWEI offering is a budget tablet through and through, but it does bring LTE connectivity to the table, which is quite an incentive for its asking price. Talking about the hardware package, you get an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels, translating to a pixel density of 189PPI and thick bezels all around. On the software side, the HUAWEI MediaPad T8 runs EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10, and it comes pre-installed with HUAWEI’s own AppGallery to download apps and other content.

HUAWEI’s tablet draws power from the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC that includes four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and another cluster of four Cortex A53 cores that run at a lower 1.5 GHz frequency to handle less demanding operations. The MediaTek chip is accompanied by 2 gigs of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded by another 512GB using a microSD card. The HUAWEI MatePad is only available in a single memory configuration, but you get to choose between a Wi-Fi only variant that costs Rs. 9,999, while the LTE variant will set buyers back by Rs. 10,999.

Over at the back, you’ll find a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while selfie and video call duties will be handled by a 2MP front camera. HUAWEI has equipped the tablet with a 5,100mAh battery that has a rated charging output of just 5A, which means the tablet will take its own sweet time juicing itself up. It comes in a single Deepsea Blue shade, and is now up for pre-orders in the country. If you pre-order the HUAWEI MatePad T8 before September 14, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 in India.