Huawei has announced a new AppGallery interface in Europe providing smartphone users with a new way to discover thousands of Apps and Games. The new AppGallery has been designed for discovery with improved navigation and localized content whilst making it easier for developers to create deeper engagements with customers. This design showcases Apps and Games with bigger, bolder designs across the entire user experience.

Huawei has focused on the interactive discovery, enabling Apps to be showcased using striking visuals and complementary digital content and presented to users in fewer steps. This will allow exposing and promotion of more Apps from app developers. On the new ‘Featured’ tab, for example, Apps are now presented in card form. It not only shows hand-picked apps for used but they also get much more relevant curated content, including articles, expert guides and reviews. Featured tabs have also been updated to scroll from top to bottom and from new to older posts, enhancing the user experience.

Apps and Games can now be discovered from two exclusive tabs, which give users a more enhanced and focused discovery experience. Huawei also refreshed the App product pages, to make it easier for users to discover reviews and ratings.

“The number of Apps, including premium Apps on our platform is growing by the day, and we want our customers to be exposed to this wealth of content as it becomes available,” said Wang Heng, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, CEE and Nordics. “The redesigned AppGallery lives up to its name by allowing users to browse easily through our curated content and discover unexpected delights”.