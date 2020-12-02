HUAWEI is currently hosting its annual Web Summit technology conference and has so far made a couple of major announcements. First, the company will hold online masterclasses for developers and businesses, enlightening them about the HMS ecosystem of products and services, the strides made so far, and how they can leverage it for maximum growth. It will bring together experts from the fields of app development and cross-border expansion from various industries. The second, and the more important announcement, was that HUAWEI is expanding its HMS Connect suite of tools and services to its partners in Europe.

The HMS Connect suite consists of four core services that include AppGallery Connect, Business Connect, Content Connect, HUAWEI Ability Gallery, collectively targeted at app developers, content and service providers, enterprises as well as SMBs. Regarding the HMS Connect suite, HUAWEI mentioned that it will help connect global partners and developers with millions of HUAWEI device users through multiple touch-points, for a high-quality digital experience.

“As of today, more than 700 million HUAWEI users globally, including more than 80 million in Europe, have access to a comprehensive digital ecosystem through HMS apps such as AppGallery, Browser, Mobile Cloud, Petal Search, Petal Maps, Assistant, Video and Themes, etc,” HUAWEI Consumer Business Group’s Vice President of Mobile Services, Jervis Su, was quoted as saying.

More affordable cost strategy, cross platform operation, and app quality enhancement solutions for developers.

Delving a bit deeper into each component of the HMS Connect suite of tools and services, the key component is AppGallery Connect – which as the name suggests – is targeted at app development. The HMS Core Kits, which are a part of the AppGallery Connect suite, will not only ease the process of app development, but also makes it easier to maintain with a more affordable cost strategy, cross platform operation, and enhance the quality of apps.

Business Connect, on the other hand, is a unified business management platform that enables enterprises to boost their cross-platform presence via integration into HUAWEI’s Petal Maps and Petal Search applications, as well as services powered by them. The aforementioned integration has been made even easier with the new ‘Unibox’ platform that was announced at the Web Summit conference. The Content Connect toolkit focuses on video content creation and subsequent monetization efforts, while the Ability Connect part is all about traffic aggregation from multiple touch-points to provide developers a universal integration and distribution solution.