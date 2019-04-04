Not liking the bottom bezel on Huawei phones? Get used to it!

The reason why Huawei smartphones have a relatively larger bottom bezel, or chin, compared to other Android smartphones and even iPhones, is because Huawei chose to go this route. It’s not because the company wasn’t capable of further reducing the chin, it’s by design, said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei. Having a slightly larger bottom bezel prevents “accidental touches”, he said.

Additionally, it also comes down to user experience. Yu believes that the extra space at the bottom of the device enables owners to use their phones in a more confident way. Having a smaller chin would make phones less “comfortable to use”, he believes. He is also convinced that it is much more important to have smaller side bezels, than reducing the bottom chin. Shrinking the notch is also something Huawei managed to obtain with this year’s P30 and P30 Pro, and will likely continue to do so later this year with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.