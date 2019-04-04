Android

Not liking the bottom bezel on Huawei phones? Get used to it!

Contents
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

The reason why Huawei smartphones have a relatively larger bottom bezel, or chin, compared to other Android smartphones and even iPhones, is because Huawei chose to go this route. It’s not because the company wasn’t capable of further reducing the chin, it’s by design, said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei. Having a slightly larger bottom bezel prevents “accidental touches”, he said.

Additionally, it also comes down to user experience. Yu believes that the extra space at the bottom of the device enables owners to use their phones in a more confident way. Having a smaller chin would make phones less “comfortable to use”, he believes. He is also convinced that it is much more important to have smaller side bezels, than reducing the bottom chin. Shrinking the notch is also something Huawei managed to obtain with this year’s P30 and P30 Pro, and will likely continue to do so later this year with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, News, P30, P30 Pro
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.