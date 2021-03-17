Huawei Assistant – the AI-based one-stop tool which helps users find services and information they need from one place at a single swipe – is receiving support an Esports ‘card’. It will provide up to the minute scores, results and news from major gaming events, leagues and tournaments all over the world.
- CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
- Dota 2 (Defense of the Ancients 2)
- LoL (League of Legends)
The integration with Huawei Assistant will allow users to swipe left to access the SofaScore Esports ‘card’, alongside the many other smart cards that provide useful notifications and reminders based on personalized needs and specific usage scenarios. Users can specifically mark the Esports games, teams or topics they are interested in tracking, and the AI Tips function in Huawei Assistant will ensure they receive results and real time alerts for these choices.
Moreover, SofaScore will also provide links to live streams of games in the card feature. These can be displayed on multiple platforms, depending on the league, game, category, or the owner of the tournament.