Huawei Assistant – the AI-based one-stop tool which helps users find services and information they need from one place at a single swipe – is receiving support an Esports ‘card’. It will provide up to the minute scores, results and news from major gaming events, leagues and tournaments all over the world.

According to Global Esports Market Trends 2020 by Newzoo , the total global Esports audience (enthusiasts and occasional viewers) will grow to 495.0 million in 2020, a year-on-year growth of +11.7%. In Europe, there are 92.6m users currently, and expected to reach 113.3M by 2023. In terms of Esports Enthusiasts (EEs) i.e. people who actively follow Esports, there are currently 33.3m in Europe. Hence, the new feature is aimed to help a lot of people.

Huawei is exclusively partnering with live score app developer SofaScore to integrate its new Esports discipline into the Assistant. The Esports market is growing rapidly across Europe, with global revenues estimated to reach $1.1 billion and a global audience of 495 million viewers in the next three years.

CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Dota 2 (Defense of the Ancients 2)

LoL (League of Legends) The integration with Huawei Assistant will allow users to swipe left to access the SofaScore Esports ‘card’, alongside the many other smart cards that provide useful notifications and reminders based on personalized needs and specific usage scenarios. Users can specifically mark the Esports games, teams or topics they are interested in tracking, and the AI Tips function in Huawei Assistant will ensure they receive results and real time alerts for these choices. Moreover, SofaScore will also provide links to live streams of games in the card feature. These can be displayed on multiple platforms, depending on the league, game, category, or the owner of the tournament. SoftaScore specializes in detailed sports data and analytics provided in real time from sports events, leagues and championships all over the world. The app is available in over 30 languages. The new Esports function will provide latest updates in three major leagues: