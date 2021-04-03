HUAWEI Band 6 is the latest fitness band from the troubled Chinese giant. I am not calling it new, since it looks almost identical to the Honor Band 6 that was launched just over a week ago, and even shares the key internal hardware and fitness capabilities as well. Also, it looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness, thanks in no part to the huge AMOLED display it comes equipped with.

Priced at roughly $50, I kinda like how it looks

Starting with the specs, the HUAWEI Band 6 offers a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. It is housed in what appears to be a metallic casing, and comes in a choice of three color options – Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, and Forest Green. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The wearable also comes with 5ATM water resistance.

Coming to its health and fitness capabilities, HUAWEI Band 6 offers support for SpO2 monitoring and also notifies users when the blood oxygen saturation levels fall below a minimum threshold. Of course, there is round-the-clock heart rate monitoring with a heart rate fluctuation alert feature and sleep tracking as well, powered by the proprietary TruSleep 2.0 technology. The latter can log four different sleep states – deep sleep, light sleep, REM, and napping.

It supports 96 workout modes and stress monitoring as well

Additionally, it also offers Menstrual Cycle tracking and TruRelax stress monitoring features as well. There is support for 96 workout modes that can measure metrics such as calories burnt, heart rate log, and more. Aside from controlling music playback, you can also use it as a remote shutter for capturing photos with your connected phone’s camera. There’s a ton of watch faces to choose from, and you can download more for the HUAWEI Band 6 from the official HUAWEI Watch Face Store.

The latest fitness offering is listed on the official HUAWEI Store e-shop in Malaysia with an RM 219 (~ 50) price tag and will go on sale later today. However, the company is yet to reveal details about wider availability of the HUAWEI Band 6 in other markets.