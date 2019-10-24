Wearables

Huawei Band 4 has a color display, plugs into USB for charing

The new Huawei Band 4 is basically an Honor Band 5i. The sub-brand announced it a couple of days ago, and now Huawei is announcing it under the Band 4 name. The fitness tracker has a 0.96 inch color TFT display with 80 x 160 pixel resolution, and will be available in three color options: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, and Amber Sunrise.

It is powered by the Apollo 3 processor and is compatible with both Android and iOS. With a 91mAh battery, the Huawei Band 4 has a 3-axis acceleration sensor, am infrared wear sensor, as well as an optical heart rate sensor.

Fully charging it takes, according to Huawei, 1.5 hours, and it will last between 7 and 9 days, depending on usage scenario. Charging is simple, you just pop off the strap and stick the wearable directly into a standard USB port, as shown in the image below.

Available in Indonesia and Thailand, it goes for roughly $35, which is pretty much what you’ll pay for it in China when it launches on November 1.

 

