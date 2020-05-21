HUAWEI Band 4 was first launched in China last year for 199 Yuan ($28). Now, the fitness tracker is receiving a new firmware update. It enables the SpO2 sensor present on the device.

The sensor came disabled out of the box. However, the new 5.46MB update bumps up the firmware version to 1.0.2.96 and brings the following changes

HUAWEI Band 4 Firmware v1.0.2.96 changelog:

Enables SpO2 sensor

Optimizes user experience

Optimizes the workout experience

Optimizes the Alarm feature

Fixes some display issues

The update is being rolled out in batches.

Source: HuaweiCentral