Huawei Band 3e joins Pro for US landing

The United States might not directly get the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but in addition to the Huawei Watch GT, it will be getting a couple of fitness bands as consolation.

Enter the Huawei Band 3 Pro. It has a color AMOLED display for clear details, the TruSleep 2.0 for tracking light, deep and REM stages as well as a six-axis inertia scope. The latter component allows for some unique metrics such as stroke style and SWOLF scores for boatswains and rowers alike. It is swimproof, after all.

A new Huawei Band 3e — not pictured — is also coming into play. It has the same six-axis intertia scope and to track motion and sleep, but it doesn’t have a display. It can be attached to the wrist or footwear for extra data.

The Band 3 Pro will debut at $69.99 while the Band 3e costs $29.99. Amazon, B&H, Newegg and other retailers will stock it starting from here on out