HUAWEI has been bestowed with two European Image and Sound Association (EISA) awards for its flagship HUAWEI P40 Pro smartphone and the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 smartwatch. The HUAWEI P40 Pro was honored with the EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021 award, while the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 took home the Best Smartwatch 2020-2021 honor.

“We are thrilled to continue our winning streak with EISA and pleased with the recognition of two of our standout products, the HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 2,” Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a statement. He added that HUAWEI aims to break boundaries of smartphone photography with its flagship P-series offering.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2

This is what Pocketnow’s Editor-in-chief Anton D. Nagy wrote about the HUAWEI P40 Pro in his review of the device:

Because of the overall performance of the phone, including blazing fast operation, an excellent camera, and incredible battery stamina, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is a real “Road Warrior”. You can rely on it to get any job done, promptly, with class and style.

As for the HUAWEI Watch GT 2, it received praise for its design, good display, great battery life, accurate heart rate monitoring and an impressive suite of fitness-centric features which you can read in our review here.