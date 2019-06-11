Huawei asking developers to publish apps to its own app store

After the United States blocked Huawei from purchasing U.S. tech without government approval, one of the first companies to comply with the ban was Google. Alphabet Inc. revoked Huawei’s Android license, which intensified the Chinese company’s efforts for its own Android alternative operating system and app store.

In order to have a chance at survival on its own, Huawei will have to populate its app store with titles, and the company is already reaching out to popular Android app developers with requests to publish their apps in the Huawei AppGallery. One such letter to a developer that wishes to be anonymous can be found below, courtesy of XDA Developers.

Subject: [OFFICIAL] Invitation to join Huawei AppGallery Cher XXX team, - In the last 2 years, Huawei shipped over 350M phones, about half of them in western markets. - All Huawei phones have our official AppStore “AppGallery” preloaded globally, with 270 million monthly active users. - We realized that your great Android App XXX is not yet published in our AppGallery. - In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your App for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your App into AppGallery. - We would therefore like to invite you to join our 560k developers community for free, in our Huawei Developer portal.

With the current status quo, Huawei is reevaluating its target to become the world’s largest smartphone vendor, a position currently held by Samsung. The company’s chief strategy officer said, according to a Reuters report, that Huawei “would have become the largest in the fourth quarter (of this year) but now we feel that this process may take longer“. He added that Huawei is currently selling 500,000 to 600,000 smartphones every day.