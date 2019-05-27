Huawei Ark OS could be the name of Huawei’s Android replacement

Even though Huawei is closely working with Google on its ban, after its Android license was pulled as an effect of the U.S. ban, the company might stay locked out of U.S. products and services for quite some time. The Chinese tech-giant has been preparing for several scenarios both on software and hardware, and an alternative operating system, to replace Android, while far from finished, could be on its way later this year.

The company has applied for trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), and, as you can see below, on Friday, it was granted a trademark entry under examination for “Huawei Ark OS”.

While this might not be the final name of an operating system with an uncertain future, keep this moniker in mind, as we’re sure we’ll hear more about it in the near future, as the Huawei story unfolds.