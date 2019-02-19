iOS

Huawei reportedly wanted to steal Apple Watch’s heart sensor

Another report may add another black mark to Huawei’s reputation as a trade secrets stealer — a reputation backed by a federal lawsuit, but one that the company denies.

The Information has the story of an instance where a maker of optical heart rate monitor for the Apple Watch was contacted by Huawei to discuss a potential contract. However, the Huawei representative asked a series of questions about fine details of the product which the vendor did not answer — it’s suspected that Huawei wanted to improve its own heart rate monitor in its smartwatches.

The Chinese telecommunications company is said to have courted a supplier for the MacBook Pro’s hinge in the same fashion. It has reportedly been the subject of an FBI sting operation after it had broke product testing agreements with a diamond-infused glass vendor. And the agency is also suing the company for stealing information about (and even a piece of) T-Mobile’s “Tappy” smartphone testing robot, saying that it had an incentives scheme for employees to steal external information.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
The Information
Posted In
iOS, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, components, controversy, heart rate, Huawei, News, Theft
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.