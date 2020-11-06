HUAWEI has bagged yet another popular platform, Mondly to feature on their AppGallery. The app is set to feature at the next in its series of Developer Webinars, to demonstrate the unprecedented opportunities for content providers and developers who are looking to access Chinese audiences.

Mondly is said to be one of the world’s most popular language-learning apps enabling users to study from their own language, and featuring a conversation-focused curriculum, speech recognition and bite-sized lessons that aim to encourage fast and easy fluency.

The platform has over 60 million users internationally. It gives a choice of 41 languages and was the first of its kind to launch a virtual-reality language learning experience supported by gamification technologies and chatbot with speech recognition. Just recently, Mondly partnered with Oxford University Press to introduce a suite of custom English progress tests, offering over 3500 questions for learning and assessment, available in 33 languages.

“At the same time we are keen to support Mondly and our other European-based developer partners with the assistance they need to get listed and enjoy millions of downloads. That’s why we are highlighting Mondly as one of the overseas case studies at the next HUAWEI Developer Webinar – Grow with AppGallery in China,” said Wang Heng, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development at HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, CEE and Nordics.

To date, over 2 million developers around the world have joined the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem. More than 96,000 applications have been integrated into HMS Core