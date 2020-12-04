Huawei has announced another addition to its AppGallery. The Lego Duplo World app is coming to AppGallery. It is a multi-award-winning app with over 13 million downloads globally. Within the EduTech and Pre-school segment, it’s popular with both children and parents alike and is an example of how to tie learning and fun together.

Lego Duplo World is developed by StoryToys, a subsidiary of Touch Press, to be fun, spark curiosity, and support children’s development through creative play such as construction (building), exploration (discovery), and role-play (storytelling) using 3D Lego Duplo bricks.

Huawei is excited to help to bring this iconic title and world to AppGallery, strengthening an already healthy foundation of kids apps. said the company

Lego Duplo World Is now available on AppGallery today. The app is launching in over twenty languages: Arabic, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (BR), Romanian, Russian, Spanish (EU), Spanish (US), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese. It is free to download and has additional content available to purchase.

The AppGallery has over 500 million monthly active users and 2 million registered developers. It has become one of the top 3 largest app marketplaces globally by launching in over 170 countries and covering 18 app categories, AppGallery offers small and large developers a global platform to launch and grow their games. The company recently announced plans to provide additional support for the Indie games community acquisition price pool worth €30,000.

All games published on AppGallery through Unity Distribution Portal from 19 November to 14 December 2020 will be eligible to receive special grants including: