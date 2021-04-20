Withings, a popular health tech company, has partnered with HUAWEI to add its Health Mate app to AppGallery’s rapidly growing range of health and well-being apps. This partnership marks the expansion of AppGallery in the health segment. The Health Mate app allows users to visualize their health data with actionable insights and has been designed to show users’ progress by creating customized infographics, personalized messaging, and tips based on their data and health. It tracks physical activity, sleep, weight, and many more vitals. Hence, allowing you to improve your fitness routines and track trends and progress.

HUAWEI has announced a new addition to its rapidly growing range of health and well-being apps. Following a partnership with Withings, the French connected device company, its popular Health Mate app is now listed on AppGallery. It is fully integrated with the Withings product experience.

During integration onto AppGallery, Withings made use of Huawei’s Health Kit, which allows apps to access the fitness and health data of users based on their Huawei ID and prior authorization. This is useful for users, and it provides Withings, and other health app developers with a data platform they can build healthcare and workout apps around, thereby improving the user’s experience.

“Withings Health Mate app is an excellent addition to AppGallery as it provides a holistic way of managing health preventively. Health Mate app encourages users to make positive behavior changes and increase healthy activities. It has been a great privilege to cooperate with a team of professionals from Withings and we’re looking forward to supporting further Withings´ growth journey in AppGallery”, says Tuomas Ylä-Kauttu, Business Development Manager at Huawei Consumer Business Group Finland.

The company is providing the Withings Health Mate app to millions of users in more than 170 countries and in 11 languages.