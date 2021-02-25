A new Huawei AppGallery study in conjunction with The Stress Management Society says that two-thirds (65%) of Brits say they feel more stressed than usual as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, over, three-quarters of Brits (78%) have used technology to de-stress or motivate themselves since March 2020, with 94% of those saying tech has boosted their wellbeing. Hence, the company is introducing the mindfulness app Headspace to its AppGallery.

“With national lockdown measures set to continue until the end of March, Brits have revealed the biggest technology benefits from their time at home, with entertainment (61%), socialization (52%), and the sense of escapism tech provides (46%) the most important,” says the study. The Stress Management Society identified three major trends in the way Brits have been feeling during the lockdown: feelings of disconnection, uncertainty, and a loss of control. In addition, 36% of those surveyed reported difficulty in concentrating and 38% say they feel a lack of motivation.

Respondents who agree they have felt more stressed since the pandemic began include those who are employed working behind a counter (86%), in hospitals (80%), and in education (76%). While 78% of students also agree they feel more stressed, as do those between the ages of 18-24 (79%).

More people are practicing mindfulness since the pandemic began with 17% trying it for the first time this year, while 30% of regular users have upped their practice to cope with lockdown stress. Exercise tracking, anxiety reduction and relaxation techniques are all features attracting Brits to download wellbeing apps like Headspace, while 7% have also been listening to bedtime stories to get to sleep. The Stress Management Society recommends that practicing a form of meditation or mindfulness can help people to be less distracted by ‘what if’ thinking and become more aware of the ‘here and now’.

Hence, Huawei is adding Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, to its platform to give customers access to the app’s science-backed content and additional wellbeing support during this time of increased stress.