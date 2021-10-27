Huawei has several smartwatches and fitness trackers in its portfolio, and it looks like the company keeps expanding it with brand new devices. Huawei announced the brand new Watch Fit Mini in Europe today that comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and retails for €99.

The Watch Fit Mini comes with a smaller display, lighter chassis, and all of the features as its larger counterpart, including the same long battery life and even the physical button that is placed on the right-center of the smartwatch.

Going back to the display, it features a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 368 x 194 (282 PPI), and it weighs just 20 grams. The display will also support touch and slide gestures to control it while wearing it, and of course, you can also set the settings using a smartphone and the official app. As for sensors, there is a heart rate sensor, SPO2 monitoring to track blood and oxygen levels.

The battery is fairly small at 180 mAh, but Huawei promises to last up to 14 days on a single charge with normal use. Power users are expected to see the Watch Fit Mini last around 10 days on a single charge, which still means that it’s a comfortable 1-week device, which is great to see.

The watch is primarily aimed at those with smaller wrists and women as the Huawei Lite OS also brings a Cycle Calendar. The application can provide timely updates and reminders on when their period is coming, and the Huawei Health app can provide other more useful information that is helpful for even more users, such as sleep tracking, calories, steps, heart rate, and more. Altogether, there are 96 indoor and outdoor activities that can be tracked.

There will be three color options of the Watch Fit Mini, including the Mocha Brown, and Frosty White leather straps, as well as the Taro Purple fluoroelastomer strap. The watch will be available in Europe, and it will be priced at €99 (~$115), and it will even come with a free scale that is usually sold for around €40, and a Runtastic Premium Membership worth €10 for one month.