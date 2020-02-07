Author
Tags

HUAWEI announced the Freebuds 3 at the 2019 IFA, and, at that time, the active-noise cancelling earphones were available in black and white. That’s changing now as the company is preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special edition.

Call it Red edition or Valentine Red edition, they will turn heads, for the same price of €179. HUAWEI achieved this new color using two rounds of painting, including advanced Ultraviolet (UV) coating technology to create a fiery red that’s as long lasting as the relationships it helps to forge.

On the inside, you get the same dedicated Kirin A1 chip, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities, four hour battery life, bone voice sensor, and all the bells and whistles.

Additionally, in some markets, HUAWEI is offering a 50 percent discount on a second pair of Freebuds 3, while supplies last, so check in with your local HUAWEI representative.

You May Also Like

Today’s Apple deals are brought to you by B&H and Amazon.com

These are some of the best deals available today. They include several Mac mini discounts on B&H, the Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon and more

You could unlock and start your car with your iPhone and Apple Watch after iOS 13.4

A certain “CarKey” API was spotted in a beta of iOS 13.4, which would basically allow users to unlock and start their cars using the iPhone or Apple Watch.

Pocketnow Daily: POCO X2 Official: They DID IT AGAIN?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new Poco X2 and its features, patents for a new foldable phone from Apple and more