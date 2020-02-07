HUAWEI announced the Freebuds 3 at the 2019 IFA, and, at that time, the active-noise cancelling earphones were available in black and white. That’s changing now as the company is preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special edition.

Call it Red edition or Valentine Red edition, they will turn heads, for the same price of €179. HUAWEI achieved this new color using two rounds of painting, including advanced Ultraviolet (UV) coating technology to create a fiery red that’s as long lasting as the relationships it helps to forge.

On the inside, you get the same dedicated Kirin A1 chip, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities, four hour battery life, bone voice sensor, and all the bells and whistles.

Additionally, in some markets, HUAWEI is offering a 50 percent discount on a second pair of Freebuds 3, while supplies last, so check in with your local HUAWEI representative.