Huawei announces three phones, two tablets, and five accessories

Huawei today announced the nova 5 series smartphones (consisting of the nova 5 Pro, nova 5, and nova 5i), as well as the MediaPad M6 8.4- and 10.8-inch flavors. The nova 5 Pro and the nova 5 are almost identical, with the only difference being the chipset, while the nova 5i is an even more affordable smartphone for the masses. The two tablets are mostly identical, with the larger one getting some extra multimedia features, and both are available in WiFi-only, and WiFi+4G versions.

Huawei nova 5 Pro and nova 5 specs

The nova 5 Pro is powered by the flagship Kirin 980 processor that is also found inside the Mate 20-series and the P30-series smartphones. It is backed up by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The nova 5 has the newly announced Kirin 810 processor at its core, which consists of two Cortex A76 cores running at 2.27GHz, and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.55GHz, in addition to a dedicated NPU for AI tasks. This is pretty much the only difference between the two phones.

The display is a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top, which houses the 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Around the back the quad-camera system consists of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and AI stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The nova 5 Pro is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. Huawei claims it can charge up to 50% in 15 minutes, and 85% in 30 minutes.

The Huawei nova 5 Pro comes in three variants: the 8GB/128GB is priced at CNY 2,999 (around $435), and the 8GB/256GB should set you back CNY 3,399 (roughly $495), respectively. There will also be a special edition going for CNY 3799 (circa $550), made in collaboration with a Chinese artist. Preorders start today, with availability on June 28.

The Huawei nova 5 has a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and goes for CNY 2,799 (~$410). Pre-orders start July 13, with availability set for July 20.

Huawei nova 5i specs

The nova 5i takes a more affordable, modest approach with its 6.4-inch LCD display with a punch hole that is home to a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. It rocks the older Kirin 710 chipset, and a quad-camera setup consisting of a 24MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on-board, and the battery is one rated at 4,000mAh.

The Huawei nova 5i also is available for preorder in two versions: 6GB/128GB going for CNY 1999 (approx. $290), and 8GB/128GB setting you back CNY 2199 (roughly $320).

Huawei MediaPad M6

The two MediaPad M6 tablets are successors to last year’s M5 slates the company introduced at the 2018 MWC. Just like last year, we’re getting two sizes, at 10.8-inches and 8.4-inches, but the internals are identical.

They’re powered by the flagship Kirin 980 processor and are paired with 4GB of RAM. Both tablets have Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+4G options. Just like the M5, the larger MediaPad M6 packs four speakers, a stylus, and a 2K display.

The MediaPad M6 8.4 has more options to choose from:

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4 WiFi 4GB/64GB: CNY 1,999 (approx. $290)

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4 4G 4GB/64GB: CNY 2,399 (circa $350)

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4 WiFI 4GB/128GB: CNY 2399(around $350)

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4 4G 4GB/128GB: CNY 2,699 (roughly $390)

Pre-orders start July 10, with availability scheduled for July 20.

The MediaPad M6 10.8 will also have several options:

MediaPad M6 10.8 WiFI 4GB/64GB: CNY 2,299 (roughly $335)

MediaPad M6 10.8 4G 4GB/64GB: CNY 2,699 (circa $390)

MediaPad M6 10.8 WiFI 4GB/128GB: CNY 2,699 (around $390)

MediaPad M6 10.8 4G 4GB/128GB: CNY 3,499 (approx. $510)

Pre-orders start today, and the tablet will be available starting July 10.

Accessories

As usual, Huawei is also introducing some accessories.