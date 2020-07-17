We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HUAWEI has today announced a £10 million investment plan to open three new Experience Stores in the UK that will be used to showcase the company’s ecosystem of products. One of them will be the company’s first ever brand store that is set to open in London’s Olympic Park, Stratford later this year in October.

This will be followed by the opening of a dedicated retail space and service centre in Manchester, which is all set to open its doors in February next year. The Chinese electronics giant also plans to open a HUAWEI Experience Store in London early next year. HUAWEI says that the three stores combined will generate over 100 employment opportunities in the UK.

As for the products, these stores will be used to showcase smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, fitness bands, earbuds, headphones, speakers, and a host of smart home products. HUAWEI has lately drawn a lot of heat, with the UK government recently announcing its plan to ban the purchase of HUAWEI 5G equipment starting next year and aims to end the company’s involvement in its 5G infrastructure by 2027.

