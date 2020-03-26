Story is developing…

HUAWEI today announced its flagship portfolio for the first half of 2020. Even though there’s another smartphone with “P40” in its name, and it’s part of the family, the P40 Lite was announced one month ago at the end of February.

Today we’re getting the HUAWEI P40 (triple-camera), P40 Pro (quad-camera), and P40 Pro+ (penta camera, which was initially rumored to be the P40 Pro Premium). While the two Pro versions share most of their specs, the regular P40 is different in many aspects.

HUAWEI P40

The HUAWEI P40 sports a flat, 6.1-inch display (2340 x 1080, 420 PPI, 3mm side bezels), with minimal bezels and a dual selfie-camera (32MP + IR depth/gesture camera) with 4K recording capabilities, housed inside an oval punch hole that is also home to hardware like ambient light sensors and face recognition components. HUAWEI basically ditched the notch and moved it inside the punch hole.

Since there’s no earpiece, the entire sound during phone calls is being emitted from the display itself, which also incorporates a larger (by 30 percent), and faster (by the same amount) fingerprint scanner.

Underneath the hood there’s a new 7nm Kirin 990 chip which is faster, more power efficient, and 5G-capable. Coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it should deliver blazing fast performance given the light footprint of the latest version of EMUI 10.1.

Around the back, the P40 packs a triple camera system. It consists of the following (from top to bottom): 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, f/2.4, and OIS; a 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens, f/1.9, OIS; a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2. It comes with LED flash and an upgraded color temperature sensor (8 colors).

Powering everything is a 3,800mAh battery pack with 40W fast charging for both wired and wireless top-ups. All of this while being IP53 rated. You can find the entire spec-sheet here.

The HUAWEI P40 will be available starting €799, in Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, and Black (with refractive matte finish), Blush Gold colors.

HUAWEI P40 Pro/P40 Pro+

The main difference between these models is the finish, with the P40 Pro+ being available in black and white “nano-tech ceramic”, and the camera system (below). They too come with It with LED flash and an upgraded color temperature sensor (8 colors).

HUAWEI P40 Pro HUAWEI P40 Pro+ 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens, f/1.8 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens, f/1.8 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens, f/1.9 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens, f/1.9 12MP RYYB 5X optical periscope telephoto 8MP 10X optical super periscope telephoto lens ToF sensor 8MP 3X optical telephoto lens, f/2.4 ToF sensor

The P40 Pro+ also takes the memory to the next level. We have 12GB of RAM on this highest-tier model.

This time around, we have a large, 6.58-inch display (448 PPI, 1.7mm side bezels) HUAWEI calls “quad-curve Overflow Display”, meaning that it’s not only curved around the edges, but also at the top and bottom. Resolution is 2640 x 1200, with a refresh rate of 60- and 90Hz. In the case of the Plus version, the display is bumped to 120Hz refresh rate.

Both of these phones are IP68 rated for water resistance.

The same, larger and faster (by 30 percent) fingerprint scanner sits underneath it, with the 32MP dual-selfie camera and sensors inside the punch-hole. The entire display is sound-emitting to make up for the lack of an earpiece.

Processor is still the next-gen Kirin 990, but RAM and storage are bumped to 8- and 256GB, respectively.

Battery-wise we’re looking at 4,200mAh. You can also check out the entire spec sheet here.

The P40 Pro will be available starting €999, in Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, and Black (with refractive matte finish), Blush Gold colors.

The P40 Pro+ will be available starting this summer, in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors.