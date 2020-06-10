HUAWEI P40 Pro review rebuttal

HUAWEI announced the P40 series in March. Now, the company has announced P40 Pro+’s sale date. Moreover, it has revealed various sale offers that include free bundles alongside the purchase.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ will launch in the UK on June 25 for GBP 1,299. It will be made available across the HUAWEI Store and selected retailers. Further, customers who purchase the device will also receive a bundled HUAWEI Watch GT2 (46mm, Pebble Brown) and a HUAWEI SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand (40W).

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ is now available for pre-order in selected markets. Pricing details are as follows:

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: EUR 1,399 / GBP 1,299

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ comes equipped with a penta rear camera setup: a 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens with an f/1.8 aperture + a 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens with an f/1.9 aperture + an 8MP 10X optical super periscope telephoto lens + an 8MP 3X optical telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture + a ToF sensor. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

You May Also Like
Realme X50 Pro Player Version
Realme X50t 5G key specs leaked, could be launched soon
It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and support three 5G bands i.e. n41,n78, and n79 bands in China.
Honor Play 4 5G
HONOR releases official renders of the Play 4 5G ahead of launch
The smartphone is said to feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ display and will pack an octa-core 2.0GHz chip.
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Date: Better Late than NEVER? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about when Apple may finally launch the iPhone 12 series, the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more