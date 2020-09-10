After announcing the EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, HUAWEI has introduced HMS 5.0 globally. The company says HMS apps serve users in 170+ countries and regions, Moreover, 10 apps have gathered above 50 million monthly active users. The HUAWEI AppGallery leads with over 400+ monthly active users. There are five basic HMS services that have been improved in the last year

Payment engine. It is present in over 170 countries and regions. HUAWEI’s payment services work with more than 60 global carriers. Further, third party payment is supported in 10 countries and regions, while 70 countries and regions have HUAWEI points. Huawei Ads engine. It enables developers to better monetize global traffic. More and more apps have integrated ads engine and the total has reached 3100 apps+. The revenue is on the rise. The ads can be implemented in various ways including background photos, overlay, and AR ads. Browsing engine. It is the most commonly used apps for users with over 330 million monthly active users. It is now open to global developers. Moreover, users can search and find information through QR scanning. More features include searchability of popular apps, navigation, and at a glance feature Map engine. It was released last year released. One year later, it comes with 11 improved capabilities including drive/ride, and walk routing. It comes with cross-device support. HUAWEI says 2000+ overseas apps have integrated maps kit. The company is aiming to cover indoor and outdoor environments in a seamless manner. Search engine. HUAWEI is making it Mobile-first building a search engine built for mobile experience. It is present in 170+ countries, 50+ languages, and 20+ vertical sectors. You can search apps, brands, your favorites and more.



These are the basic service engines of HUAWEI. HMS comes with Computer Graphics Kit, Scene Kit, Accelerate Kit, AR Engine, to get better with graphics rendering. HUAWEI says, its average power consumption is between 11-13%.

Further, HMS includes WidePlay DRM that offers copyright protections for music and entertainment apps. Plus, Image Kit incorporates template-based animations, it is now pressure-sensitive, and AppGallery connects works with Huawei Cloud.