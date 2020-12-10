HUAWEI has announced the implementation of its brand-new Health Lab in Xi’an, China. HUAWEI Health Lab researchers, engineers and developers will jointly explore the innovation and application of new sports and health technology, bringing the scientific and convenient sports experience to global consumers. The lab includes an experimental smart wearable product testing area and a sports health innovation area.

In the experimental smart wearable product testing area, the engineers have set up more than ten reliability tests based on strict standards. All of the HUAWEI smart wearables will stand up to destructive test repeatedly. Only those products that passed the test will be introduced to the market and eventually provide services to consumers. With more than 20 professional research devices, researchers simulate multiple exercise scenarios, collect fitness and health data, and continuously optimise Huawei’s fitness and health data algorithms. In this way, all of the consumers with different physical condition can obtain the accurate fitness and health data from our wearable products.

According to the market research report of IDC, a world-renowned market consulting firm, Huawei’s wrist wearables ranked No. 1 in the second quarter of 2020.

To provide global consumers with more advanced smart wearable products and ultimate fitness and health experience, Huawei’s smart wearable and fitness and health R&D team spent nine months integrating existing R&D resources and introducing new professional research devices. After re-location and planning, Huawei’s smart wearable and fitness and health R&D team has built the brand-new HUAWEI Health Lab to further enhance innovation capabilities.

Over 40 researchers, developers and testers work together closely in the lab, actualising their passion for an active and healthy lifestyle with help from a wide range of specialised research equipment and innovative research methods. Behind the convenient health and fitness experience offered by Huawei wearable products, there are always complex R&D process happened within the HUAWEI Health Lab.

In order to capture health data such as maximum oxygen uptake, running posture, heart rate and calories burnt when running, researchers at HUAWEI Health Lab has designed a core data collection system for running with the help of a foot pressure treadmill, cardio-metabolic mask, heart rate belt, optical gesture capture system and professional treadmill.

In 2020 alone, researchers have collected 10,900 hours of running data and a running mileage of around 105,000 kilometers. These data are continuously verified and optimized by data algorithms to restore the actual physical state of people when they are running and are eventually applied to Huawei’s wearable products.

There are hundreds of reliability tests designed by the product team. Among them, a quarter of the test items belong to the extreme durability test. For the Huawei smartwatches and bands that are going to the tests, this is undoubtedly a journey of no return. If the test fails, they will be disassembled to analyze and sent to the factory to destroy.

“In the future, Huawei will continue to increase the investment in the field of sports and health, and build another sports health laboratory in Songshan Lake, Dongguan which will collaborate closely with more than 10 of Huawei’s global science institutes, sharing R&D resources with the aim of building an innovative, industry-leading, and open Huawei sports health ecosystem. We also aim to provide consumers easy to use, professional and accurate health and fitness products,” said Rico Zhang.