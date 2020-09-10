At HDC 2020, HUAWEI has announced an updated HarmonyOS 2.0. The company says it spent a year making more exploration of conversions of devices. In comparison to HarmonyOS 1.0, the 2.0 comes with improvements, and it is overall fundamentally better. Moreover, the new OS will be coming to smartphones next year with SDK being made available in late 2020. It will bring distributed capabilities, and will also be available for tablets, and wearables in future.

HarmonyOS 2.0 is fundamentally better which can be attributed to its distributed capabilities. The core is to develop apps for one platform and then deploy it across all supported platforms irrespective of the form factor. HUAWEI says HarmonyOS is not a replacement of the current OS. It will also be made available to other vendors and hardware manufacturers.

HarmonyOS 2.0 brings improved latency, high throughput, and high reliability. It comes with multi-device, and mesh connection. Further, the new OS will consume just 10% battery in 16 hours of connection.

Moreover, Dynamic delay calibration brings sharing screen from the phone to any other device which can be synchronized. It focuses on distributed file system investment, and cross-device transmission, which is as fast as transmission within the device. Plus, the wireless connectivity system has been streamlined, and establishing a connection between two devices will now be quicker after pairing them once. HUAWEI claims that the distributed data management system makes cross-device data transfer easier.

For solid foundation of HarmonyOS, HUAWEI has invested in security and privacy investment as they are key focus of HarmonyOS. The company says it has therefore made significant progress in that area. It will “show right data on the right device to the right user”. When multiple devices are connected we can authenticate multiple devices. Application security level is matches. secure and safe. Develop the TEE Kernal that can be adopted by IoT devices.

Talking about security in HarmonyOS 2.0, HUAWEI is relying on a versatile authentication portfolio that includes everything from facial and fingerprint data to voice match and even heart rate data to grant access to system information and capabilities. It brings layered protection of devices to store data in the “most secured way”, More details will be revealed tomorrow.

You can now split one app on two devices with HarmonyOS 2.0. It is easier for collaborative meeting space and motion-control games. To project something on a big screen, all you need to do is scan a code. More people can join by sharing the QR code. You can also enjoy navigation on your smartwatch.

Developing a good ecosystem is far harder than developing a new technology, HUAWEI says, urging developers to help realize the vision of an open, cross-platform OS that doesn’t compromise on security, and also offers an easier and more versatile deployment opportunity. HarmonyOS 2.0 is enabling ecosystem partners. In order to offer more choices to vendors and partners, they can choose to integrate HarmonyOS 2.0, or use the source code to compile and run it in the system. You can choose it to develop HarmonyOS apps.

HUAWEI will fully open HarmonyOS in October next year.

Apart from releasing SDK and opening the source, HUAWEI has also achieved certification and integration with 7 chips and 5 different modules for HarmonyOS architecture. The company is introducing DevEco Easy for HarmonyOS device deployment with an integrated development environment. It comes with one-stop development, debugging, burning, and many different templates to increase efficiency. Developers can now apply for beta and see what they can do with their apps.

HUAWEI has entered into partnerships with multiple IoT and smart device manufacturers, and they’ll soon release devices powered by HarmonyOS. The company is releasing a framework today that will enable developers to deploy their apps across multiple devices.