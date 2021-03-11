Huawei FreeBuds 4i is launching in the UK for as low a £79.99 (RRP) on March 26. This is a surprisingly low price point for a pair of wireless earbuds that offer noise-cancelation. They will be up for pre-order starting March 12. These are the same pair of earphones that were launched in China last month.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i carries the stem design like the FreeBuds 3i but their case design is quite different this time around. It comes with 10mm moving coil drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The earphones support active noise reduction and dual microphone noise reduction during calls. You get touch input, which can be used to control music, answer or reject calls, long press to switch between noise reduction, ambient sound transmission, and off mode.

The Huawei wireless earbuds offer dual microphones that can accurately pick up human voices. They come with support for low latency for gaming. There is also a quick connection feature that connects the earbuds to a previously paired device when the case is opened. The earbuds themselves weigh just 5.5 grams each. On the other hand, the case weighs 36.5 grams.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i packs a 55mAh battery and a 215mAh charging case. According to the company, these can last up to 7.5 hours with noise reduction on and 10 hours with noise reduction off. The earbuds take an hour to charge when in the case while the case itself takes 90 minutes. Further, they are promised to deliver up to four hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s oval-shaped and compact design is inspired by the “world-famous black sand beach in Iceland.” Alongside the classic Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black, the FreeBuds 4i are also available in a refreshing Honey Red. Customers who pre-order from the Huawei Store between 12th March and 25th March will get £5 off, a Huawei Band 4 as a free gift (via redemption), six months free subscription to Huawei Music, and free delivery.