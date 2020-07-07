HUAWEI has pointed to a 25 percent increase in monthly active users across its product and software ecosystem worldwide. The company today announced new apps and partnerships to expand its 1+8+N ecosystem. Partnerships have been formed with Samsonite, 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Kärcher, Joyoung Intelligent Thermostatic Electric Kettle and OPPLE Lighting.

Samsonite is moving beyond the home to offer connected benefits while travelling. 1+8+N users can simply tap their HUAWEI device on the Samsonite smart lock to lock their suitcase. Next, 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has also been added to the 1+8+N ecosystem, providing an intelligent and automated floor cleaner that can be remotely controlled and monitored using the HUAWEI AI Life app.

With Kärcher users can detect their water purifier’s filter life and water quality in real-time using the HUAWEI AI Life app. Joyoung Intelligent Thermostatic Electric Kettle has also been added to the 1+8+N ecosystem. It allows users to remotely control and monitor their kettle using the HUAWEI AI Life app.OPPLE Lighting provide a range of lighting solutions.

Further, the company is adding new apps to its AppGallery. Added social media apps include Telegram, Viber, and TikTok. Photo editing apps like Cut Cut, PicsArt and PhotoGrid have been added, Other apps include: