Here’s when to expect the Huawei Android Pie update

The Huawei Android Pie update will be available for the Mate 10 Pro, P20 (and Pro), Honor 10, and Honor V10. That’s according to the information the company already made public. The race is on to deliver the latest Android OS. HTC, Sony, Motorola, Nokia, and others have already chimed in.

What we didn’t know about the Huawei Android Pie update was when exactly to expect it. Early next month, the Chinese manufacturer says, with the occasion of IFA 2018. “Huawei will release EMUI 9.0, based on the latest Android 9 system, at the IFA in September,” a company spokesperson said.

First smartphones from Huawei’s line-up to get the Pie treatment will be the P20-series of devices. “First, the P20 series will be released in September, and the Mate series will be launched in the future”, the company specified. In case you’re wondering, Sony explains it best why it is taking so long.

In addition to the Huawei Android Pie update, the manufacturer also underlined that its R&D department is hard at work on delivering a stable, and constantly improved EMUI 9 experience. Users can expect further EMUI 9.0-improving updates to be rolled out in the future.