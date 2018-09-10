Huawei says it is not developing an Android alternative… for now
Huawei and Google have had some hot and cold periods in their relationship. The Chinese device manufacturer makes phones that run on the search giant’s Android OS. A lot of that tension has come from the Android side with standards and requirement changes for its OEMs that have started to close up, inch by inch, on what is open-source software.
Rumors on rumors have suggested that Huawei was building its own operating system. Huawei has said that it would remain with Android “as long as it is open.”
More recently, the Chinese company has updated EMUI, its own look on top of Android. Both EMUI and Android are on the same numbered version, 9. It will go out to an array of devices, some of which you can check out here. More models will take EMUI 9 on in China.
MyDrivers reports that Huawei is currently not considering developing its own operating system to run against Android. Huawei Consumer Business chief of software engineering Dr. Wang Chenglu sees two factors against going rogue. One of them is that Huawei is not assured that it will have third-party developers to create a strong ecosystem unless it is able to devote the time and resources to do so.
The other? Huawei’s doing just fine with Google. And it will continue to do so, just so long as Android is able to maintain a deep understanding of the technologies going into the OS and the entire “system” that is dependent on it — whether that mention is a check on Google moving forward aggressively with certain changes, we can’t be entirely sure.
