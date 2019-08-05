Android

Huawei testing smartphone with its own Android alternative OS

Huawei

If the entire Huawei situation regarding its Android alternative was not confusing enough, here’s a bit that will make you scratch your head. We’ve been hearing about Hongmeng OS as a possible Android alternative — Huawei needs to explore because of the U.S. ban — for quite some time until we’ve been told by company officials several times that Hongmeng not only was not an Android alternative, but it wasn’t even for smartphones.

According to China’s Global Times, cited by Reuters, Huawei is currently testing a smartphone running its own operating system, which is said to be exactly the above Hongmeng OS. The phone could potentially go on sale this year and be priced around 2,000 yuan ($288), indicating a mid-to-low-end-class device.

Until then Huawei has another device to launch, the flagship Mate 30-series, and it is currently not known what kind of operating system it will be announced with

