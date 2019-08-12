Huawei all-screen prototype with I/D fingerprint scanner pops up at HDC19

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was used to film this mini clip published to China’s Sina website, so don’t let the watermark fool you. What still remains is the question: what kind of Huawei smartphone is this, what’s its name, when will it launch, and hopefully when will it be available to the masses?

What you probably didn’t know, and the media didn’t cover it that well, is that the Huawei Developer Conference 2019 (HDC 19) took place between August 9 – 11 in China. You might remember that on the first day, Huawei announced its own HarmonyOS, and two days later, Honor launched its first Smart TV based on the OS.

Getting back to the smartphone, rumor has it that it was simply on display at the Huawei Developer Conference. Surely, it’s a working prototype with an all-screen design, no bezels or notch, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The interesting bit is that, according to the original report, we’re looking at an LCD display, not an OLED panel, and we know the limitations of technology when it comes to in-display fingerprint scanners.

On the other hand, this could be BOE showing off its prototype LCD display with the biometrics under the glass which it has been perfecting for mass production later this year.

Your guess is as good as ours, but we’ll tell you what it is likely not: none of the Mate 30 series of phones coming soon. It could be an early P40 prototype, or an Honor phone, or just a proof of concept. Huawei wanted to show that it too can do this.