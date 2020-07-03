HUAWEI is putting in its best efforts to make AppGallery the go-to alternative to Google Play Store on its phones. The latest addition to its AppGallery is of an Uber-alternative called Bolt. The app is an on-demand transport company that is sometimes dubbed as European Uber.

Bolt is in the final stages of the integration process and is expected to land in AppGallery this week. It will now provide a much needed Uber-like alternative to millions of HUAWEI users around Europe. The app has a presence in some 150 cities in Europe and Africa and serves about 30 million users in over 35 countries globally.

For reference, Bolt is Europe’s third-fastest growing technology according to FT. It has raised $109 million to expand its services and branch out into food delivery services similar to Uber Eats. The company says Bolt’s launch will be most immediately felt right now thanks to its dive into micro mobility with electric scooters, as more European countries are easing out their lockdowns with public transport still a major concern to use.