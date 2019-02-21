T-Mobile Poland CEO: banning Huawei from 5G brings difficulties

T-Mobile Poland is not the first and only network operator that is defending, siding, or advocating in favor of Huawei. The company is facing difficulties worldwide over “national security” concerns initially raised by the U.S., which asked its allied countries to follow suit, and they did, across several continents. Telus Canada has repeatedly expressed its support for Huawei, and now T-Mobile Poland is weighing in favor of the Chinese company.

If you exclude a market leader, and Huawei is a market leader in new technology, and knowing that you have almost all operators having Huawei equipment, this will bring some difficulties, this is clear. This could end up in a delay — Andreas Maierhofer, CEO of T-Mobile Poland

Poland is just one of the EU countries that is currently considering banning Huawei from participating in building the country’s 5G network infrastructure. The reasons are the same as in the case of all other countries following the example and request of the U.S.: potential back doors that would allow Chinese government access to data. Huawei has repeatedly denied these allegations.