Huawei has recently filed a motion claiming that the ban imposed upon the company is unconstitutional. After the US Commerce Department has blacklisted the Chinese tech-giant and 70 of its affiliates, several key U.S. companies had to comply and revise their working relationship with Huawei. “Huawei is arguing that the government ban is “a bill of attainder.” Under the constitution, Congress is forbidden from passing laws that target specific people, and Huawei says the ban qualifies“, The Verge reports.

In South Korea, Huawei discretely opened a next-generation 5G wireless network lab. The launch was kept low-key, according to Reuters, because of the U.S. ban, and because the United States is a security ally for South Korea.

Based on the philosophy of “In Korea and for Korea” and the strength of its own 5G network, Huawei will build a 5G ecosystem through cooperation with a number of South Korean ICT companies and especially small-and-medium enterprises — Huawei Korea

An unnamed source cited by Reuters suggests that Huawei wanted to invite the media to the opening, but, after the events surrounding the U.S. ban, the Chinese company decided it was best to keep the event low-key. “Huawei wanted to promote the launch to as many Korean small-and-medium enterprises as possible, but it decided to keep the press out after the ban to avoid any damage to its Korean partners in case they are shown in media“, he said.

Image: Reuters