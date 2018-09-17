Other OS

Huawei 5G investments support solid R&D advancements

A new report from South Korea reveals that Huawei is leading the 5G standard efforts thanks to its solid Research and Development activities. For 5G alone, Huawei spent more than $600 million between 2009 and 2017. “For the next 10 years, the company will continue expanding investments — more than $10 billion each year — in new technological innovation”, said CEO Ken Hu.

Huawei 5g investments last year alone amounted to $13.2 billion, said the company, cited the Korea Herald. That amount equals to 14.9 percent of the company’s annual sales. In July, Huawei announced a $5 billion increase in its R&D budget for 2018. Out of that, 20 to 30 percent will go to basic science research. Looking back at the past decade, Huawei’s total R&D investments amount for $58 billion.

The solid investments and R&D efforts are making Huawei the world’s biggest 5G patent holder. The European Telecommunications Standards Institute reports the existence of 1,481 patents in the field of 5G New Radio, attributed to Huawei.

