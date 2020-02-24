Huawei has unveiled a host of new networking solutions today, and one of them is the Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 router. It features the in-house Balong 5000 5G chipset that brings support for carrier aggregation and is claimed to provide a theoretical peak download speed of up to 3.6Gbps.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 router is compatible with both NSA and SA 5G modes, as well as 11 5G bands across the TDD and FDD spectrum. The proprietary Huawei 5G Super Uplink technology allows it to merge FDD and TDD networks, providing a huge speed boost while also reducing latency.

It also comes with support for the faster Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard courtesy of the Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset, and coupled with the in-house Wi-Fi 6+ innovation, the router can provide a downlink speed of up to 2.77Gbps.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 router also supports MU-MIMO technology and can connect with up to 16 devices at once. No details about its pricing and market availability have been revealed yet.

Source: Huawei