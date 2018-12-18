Huawei 5G client base slowly increases with new customers being added

We’ve written several articles about Huawei, and how the world, urged by the U.S., is turning its back on its one country at a time. It all started in the U.S., then Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, followed. More recently, the EU expressed concerns through the voice of a commissioner, over the possible implication of Beijing in Huawei’s operations, hence jeopardizing “national security”, privacy, and so on.

Huawei repeatedly defended itself against allegations stating that Beijing has nothing to do with its business model, but the company is still waiting on regulators to turn around their decisions to block or ban Huawei from 5G infrastructure bids.

Under these circumstances, the Chinese company still managed to have a slight increase in its 5G customer base. Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu told reporters that the number of 5G clients has reached 25, over the 22 announced in November. No company or client names were specifically given, but for those 25 commercial contracts Huawei shipped more than 10,000 base stations for 5G mobile communications.