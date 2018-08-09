After breaking record, after record, after record, Huawei is aiming even higher. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is planning to overtake Samsung and become the world’s number one smartphone vendor by the end of next year. In order to do that, it will need all the support it can get from China’s 5G telecom networks.

Chinese carriers’ efforts for 5G development, deployment, and implementation, could help Huawei ramp up its smartphone shipments. The phone-maker not only plans to be the first one on the market with a foldable smartphone, but it also wants to be the first in the 5G game.

Sources claim that in order for Huawei to become number one, it has to ramp up its shipments at a pace of about 30-40%. 5G development in China could help a lot to achieve that. At the same time, Samsung will have to ship 10-15% less smartphones, which is something that is starting to become a trend lately. The Galaxy Note9 could turn things around though, but so can the Mate 20 Pro.