Huawei 5G bans are affecting optical component suppliers

With Huawei being banned by more and more markets from participating in building 5G networks, Taiwan-based optical component suppliers are starting to worry. A DigiTimes report, citing unnamed sources, suggests Huawei’s orders account for 10-15% of said optical component suppliers’ annual sales.

Other unnamed sources are warning that banning Huawei in more and more markets could lead to a slower construction of 5G infrastructure. The report refers to Huawei as “one of the companies with the most investment in 5G R&D and has a key role in the global communications equipment industry”. Removing the Chinese manufacturer from the list of possible companies involved in projects would lead to equipment replacement or increase in investments.

However, optical component suppliers are rumored to have already sent out samples of their 5G components to other equipment suppliers for verification.