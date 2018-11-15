Huawei’s plans for 2019, iPhone X explodes | Pocketnow Daily

OnePlus 6T: Unlock The Speed

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei has just revealed its plans for 2019 and they include a foldable smartphone as well as one with four cameras. An iPhone X has just exploded after being updated to iOS 12.1 and Apple claims to be looking into it. Google will be updating the camera app in all Pixel phones so they can have Night Sight. AT&T will have 5G iPhones in 2020 but warns it will be a slow roll-out. We end today’s show with Samsung Exynos 9820 being officially announced.



