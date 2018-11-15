iOS

Huawei’s plans for 2019, iPhone X explodes | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

OnePlus 6T: Unlock The Speed

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei has just revealed its plans for 2019 and they include a foldable smartphone as well as one with four cameras. An iPhone X has just exploded after being updated to iOS 12.1 and Apple claims to be looking into it. Google will be updating the camera app in all Pixel phones so they can have Night Sight. AT&T will have 5G iPhones in 2020 but warns it will be a slow roll-out. We end today’s show with Samsung Exynos 9820 being officially announced.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed