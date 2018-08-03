Huawei forecasts shipping over 200 million smartphones this year

Huawei is expecting to ship more than 200 million smartphones in 2018. This would be a tremendous success after a slower 2017. If the Chinese company manages to indeed cross the 200 million mark, it would represent a 31 percent growth in shipments over 2017’s 153 million smartphones. It would also mean that it could grow 10 percent over a strong 2016.

After becoming the world’s second smartphone vendor for the second quarter of 2018 (overtaking Apple), Huawei has a really strong position. Executives told Reuters that the company shipped more than 95 million smartphones in the first six months. CEO Richard Yu made the announcement for 100 million smartphones shipped on July 18. Huawei is also the manufacturer that managed to sell the most notch-type smartphones this year.

The company is very confident and has great momentum. “It’s no question that we become the No.2 next year; in Q4 next year it’s possible we become No.1,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group.