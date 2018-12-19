Huawei approaching record smartphone shipments of 200 million in 2018

After shipping the first 100 million smartphones in July, Huawei managed to overtake Apple and grab the second place. The company will not settle, however, for the second place, and it is now aiming to dethrone Samsung by the end of 2019. Back in August, CEO Richard Yu also forecasted that Huawei will be shipping 200 million smartphones by the end of the year.

Huawei’s smartphone division He Gang said that the goal for shipping 200 million smartphones will be achieved by December 25. The information comes from the South China Morning Post, which also mentions that Huawei will release a special edition smartphone on that day to celebrate the 200 million units shipped. The report mentions, however, that this number is combined for both brands, Huawei and Honor.

While facing major speedbumps in its other divisions, the report claims that Huawei’s smartphone segment has grown tremendously over the past years. As a matter of fact, the growth was so relevant that its smartphone division “is now approaching the revenue contribution seen from its core telecoms equipment business”.