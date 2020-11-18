Huami Zepp Z

Huami has launched a premium smartwatch, the Zepp Z in the US. It sports a round dial frame made of titanium alloy and a leather strap. The company claims it can offer up to 30 days of battery life during basic usage and up to 15 days of battery in a daily usage scenario. All of this while only weighing 40 grams. It is priced at $349, and it is already on sale on the Zepp site. For now, it is only available in a single leather brown strap model.

The Huami Zepp Z features a 1.39-inch (454×454) AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. It has a 550nits max brightness and supports 100 percent NTSC color gamut. It comes with 16MB of memory onboard, Alexa built-in for voice assistance, and microphone support. The sensors onboard include a PPG bio tracking sensor and an optical sensor. For sports tracking, the Zepp Z has a geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, capacitive sensor, air pressure sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

As for features, the Huami Zepp Z offers stress and sleep quality monitoring, PAI assessment, SpO2 level measurement, 24×7 heart rate monitoring. The wearable comes integrated with GPS and GLONASS. It has 12 sports modes for a variety of activities like walking, cycling, treadmill, swimming, and more. Further, it packs a 340mAh battery inside that charges through a wireless magnetic charger. It takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge.

The smartwatch comes equipped with a leather buckle with 22mm width and a classic pin buckle to strap it on the wrist. It also has a linear motor for haptic feedback. A classic crown sits on the right edge for navigation. The other two buttons include a health key that offers quick access to health data. It can be paired with handsets that run on Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0, and above using the Zepp app.

