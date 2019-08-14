HTC Wildfire X launched, but not by HTC

About a month or so ago, rumors popped up of an entire HTC Wildfire family of products that was likely to hit the market soon. Lo and behold, the new HTC Wildfire X was just announced in India, but it has nothing to do with HTC, or Wildfire, per se. The device was launched by InOne Smart Technology, the ones behind the Lava smartphones, one of the companies HTC licenses its brand to.

As the rumors suggested, the Lava-made HTC Wildfire X features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, one with a notch for the front-facing camera. While the official data doesn’t specify the processor, we know from previous chatter that we’re looking at a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, helped by 3- and 4GB of RAM, paired with 32- and 128GB of storage.

Powered by a 3,300mAh battery with 10W fast charging capabilities, the HTC Wildfire X costs ₹9,999 (about $140) for the 3GB/32GB version, and ₹12,999 (circa $183) for the 4GB/128GB variant.